'Hungrier than ever': UNLV Basketball teams ready to rock March

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Though every basketball team in the Mountain West men’s and women’s tournaments get a shot at the conference title next week, both the Lady Rebels and the Runnin’ Rebs are not focused on the postseason yet.

"Growing up here, growing up and watching guys, going to games as a kid and watching the Mack get filled out and living out a dream means everything,” Rebels senior forward Jalen Hill said about senior night on Tuesday.

The Vegas native is one of four seniors being celebrated in their final week of regular season play and they hope to capitalize on the Runnin’ Rebels recent success as they have won five of their last six games.

In their most recent victory against in-state rival UNR, the squad recorded a season-high 48 boards while also shooting 20 of 21 from the free throw line, despite star guard DJ Thomas out due to injury.

“When you’ve got guys in and out of the lineup, it’s a lot easier to kind of focus on the defensive side,” Runnin' Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger said. “As the games kind of add up here with two left, we’ll have a lot more offensive possessions, that we hopefully just continue to improve efficiency.”

Mountain West player of the week Jaden Henley has improved the team’s offensive efficiency shooting back-to-back career highs and the Lady Rebs also have an award winner on their team this week.

Meadow Roland collected her fourth Mountain West freshman of the week nod this season as she and the three-time defending conference champions are on a mission to bring home more hardware.

“Hungrier than ever,” Lady Rebs senior forward Alyssa Brown said. "I’m a senior, this is my last chance to put on a show for Vegas, so that’s all we’ve been talking about.”

▶ Watch Lady Rebs Head Coach Lindy La Rocque speaks on the efforts towards the team's success

Lady Rebs Head Coach Lindy La Rocque speaks on the efforts towards the team's success

“Our message to the team is — you’ve worked too hard in August, September, October, months and months ago, to stop what you’re doing now," Lady Rebs Head Coach Lindy La Rocque said. "You’ve worked too hard, so let’s finish this thing out."

The Runnin’ Rebels tip off against San Diego State for their senior night on Tuesday, March 4 at the Thomas & Mack Center at 7 p.m.

Their regular season finale is against New Mexico on the road on Friday and the Lady Rebs' final regular season game is away against Wyoming on Wednesday.

