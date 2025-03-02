Watch Now
UNLV Lady Rebels secure eighth straight win with commanding victory over San Jose State

The UNLV women’s basketball team closed out its home schedule with a big 89-55 win over San Jose State on Saturday at Cox Pavilion, extending its winning streak to eight games.
The Lady Rebels also took time to recognize seniors Alyssa Brown, Kiara Jackson, Macie James and Kenadee Winfrey for their contributions to the program.

"We came in together and the past four years have been amazing," said Jackson. "We're Lindy's first recruiting class, so it was a little more emotional."

"For this senior class in particular, we really wanted to do it right for them just for everything they've poured into this program," said head coach Lindy La Rocque.

With the Mountain West Tournament approaching, UNLV remains focused on carrying its momentum into the postseason. “We want to win because we're playing," said La Rocque.

The Lady Rebels will wrap up their regular season next week on the road against Wyoming before turning their attention to the conference tournament.

