GAME ON: UNLV Rebels set to face Bryant University in season opener

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — College football and the Rebels are officially back this weekend.

SCHEDULE: UNLV Football releases 2023 schedule

There are a lot of questions for UNLV with Barry Odom being the new man in charge, but one thing is for sure — the Rebels have their quarterback.

Doug Brumfield will officially be the man under center for the Rebels.

The junior QB led the Rebels to a 4-1 start last year before getting injured.

Now, with a new head coach, Brumfield says Odom has put him and the team in a position to succeed.

"I feel more prepared than ever," Brumfield said. "I said something to coach the other day, 'I've never sweat this much or worked this hard at practice ever.' That's just proof in the pudding. It's time to go out there and show what we've been putting in."

This will be the first time UNLV will face Bryant University in football.

UNLV head coaches are 5-7 all-time in their debuts, but Odom is looking to start hot and fast from the first whistle.

He says the time for winning is now, especially in a city like Vegas, and Brumfield says he's got a group of guys he's ready to go to battle with.

"The opportunity for college football to be back in this city — we need to embrace it," Odom said. "This city needs to embrace It. I need to give them a reason to be in the stands."

"I feel like every player on this team is my brother," Brumfield said. "I feel like we reflect that in our play. I'm playing as if that's my brother, and we share the same mom and dad out there. I'm protecting them and feel like they're protecting me."

The Rebels will start their season off against Bryant University inside Allegiant Stadium.

Kickoff is set for this Saturday at 1 p.m.