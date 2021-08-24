Watch
SportsUNLV Sports

Actions

Former UNLV Runnin' Rebel player Wes Reed has died at 48

items.[0].image.alt
UNLV
aug 23 unlv reed.png
Posted at 10:06 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 01:06:18-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV has announced the death of former Runnin' Rebel player Wes Reed. He was 48.

The Runnin' Rebels released the following statement on the team's official Twitter account: "We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Runnin' Rebel Wes Reed. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH