Former UNLV Runnin' Rebel player Wes Reed has died at 48

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV has announced the death of former Runnin' Rebel player Wes Reed. He was 48.
The Runnin' Rebels released the following statement on the team's official Twitter account: "We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Runnin' Rebel Wes Reed. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends."
We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Runnin' Rebel Wes Reed. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/HDttyyFLSi— UNLV Men's Basketball (@TheRunninRebels) August 23, 2021