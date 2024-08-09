Chicago Bears' Javin White reflects on time with UNLV Football

LAS VEGAS (KTNV — Former UNLV star linebacker Javin White has played for three different NFL teams since his time with the Rebels, bringing his fond memories from Las Vegas to every organization along the way.

“All the places we stayed during the season, experiencing all of the nice spots and really just adventuring out in Vegas, we got to go to shows, see award ceremonies, so I think a lot of people don’t experience that,” White said.

Prior to signing with the Chicago Bears in late July, White had spent time with the team before in 2022 and played in six regular season games with the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

“I’ve had a few injuries in the past so just staying positive, continue to have a clean slate, staying on top of all my nicks and bruises and continue to play football and being happy with where I'm at and where my feet are at,” White said about his goals for this upcoming season.

Though White tore his ACL last summer, he said UNLV helped him develop resilience.

“Being from a small town school you have a little chip on your shoulder,” White said. “A lot of people aren’t fully aware of UNLV so being able to put them on the map a little bit is always a good sign.”

Alex asked White how he thought the food in Chicago compared to the food in Las Vegas, and he did not hold back.

White plans to make it back to Las Vegas for a UNLV football game this season.