Arizona State hires former UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo as offensive coordinator

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State has hired former UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Arroyo replaces Beau Baldwin, who was not retained last week.

Arroyo coached at UNLV from 2020-22, going 7-23.

He previously served as offensive coordinator at Oregon, the same position Kenny Dillingham held before becoming Arizona State's head coach last year.

Arroyo also had stints at Oklahoma State, Southern Mississippi, California, Wyoming, San Jose State and Prairie View A&M. He was interim offensive coordinator for the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014.