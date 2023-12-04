Watch Now
Arizona State hires former UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo as offensive coordinator

Matt York/AP
UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo watches his team prior to an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted at 3:10 PM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 18:10:41-05

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State has hired former UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Arroyo replaces Beau Baldwin, who was not retained last week.

Arroyo coached at UNLV from 2020-22, going 7-23.

MORE: 'UNLV Football is now set up for imminent success': Rebels coach Marcus Arroyo issues statement after firing

He previously served as offensive coordinator at Oregon, the same position Kenny Dillingham held before becoming Arizona State's head coach last year.

Arroyo also had stints at Oklahoma State, Southern Mississippi, California, Wyoming, San Jose State and Prairie View A&M. He was interim offensive coordinator for the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014.

