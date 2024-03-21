UNLV Runnin' Rebels win first postseason game in 16 years after defeating Princeton

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time since 2008, the UNLV Runnin' Rebels have won a postseason game.

On Wednesday night, they defeated Princeton 84-77, which was also the team's 20th win of the season and it was Princeton's first loss at home this season. That was thanks to a combined 54 points from Rob Whaley Jr., Keylan Boone, and Justin Webster.

"Couldn't be happier for them and prouder of the for the fight in the second half, especially," head coach Kevin Kruger said. "First half, I thought we did a lot of really good things and went on some really good runs but Princeton went on some better runs. We found ourselves in a hole and I felt like we were just a half-step slow. The guys came out in the second half and had the start that we had to have. What ended up being the difference in the game was being aggressive and assertive there and getting the looks we wanted."

According to the UNLV Athletics Department, the last time the Runnin' Rebels won in the postseason was over Kent State in the first round of the 2008 NCAA Tournament.

Up next, UNLV will host Boston College at the Thomas & Mack Center in the NIT's second round on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.

Season ticket holders will be receiving an email regarding their seats and 500 free student tickets are available now. You can learn more about the student tickets here and you can purchase tickets to the game here.

If you can't make it to the Thomas & Mack Center, the game will also be broadcast on ESPNU.