UNLV Lady Rebels move into AP's Top 25

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time this season, a Mountain West team has earned a ranking in the Associated Press Women's Basketball Top 25.

On Monday, the UNLV Athletics Department announced the Lady Rebels has been ranked at No. 23. The Lady Rebels have started the season 9-0 for the first time in over 20 years, including victories over Arizona and Oklahoma.

This is the second time the Lady Rebels have been ranked under head coach Lindy La Rocque. Last season, they were ranked at No. 23 in the AP Poll on Feb. 13, 2023, which was the team's highest rank since 1993.

According to the UNLV Athletics Department, the Lady Rebels came into the season predicted to win the Mountain West title for the third straight year.

The Lady Rebels will be back in action as they hit the road on Saturday. They'll face Seton Hall with tip-off scheduled for 10 a.m.