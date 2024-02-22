UNLV football head coach Barry Odom taking on bull riding at South Point

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some of the country's most elite bull riders are coming to the South Point Hotel & Casino's Equestrian Center.

It's for four-time World Champion bull rider and Pro Rodeo Hall of Famer Tuff Hedeman's tour event, which is scheduled for March 2.

Another face joining the lineup that night includes Barry Odom, the head coach for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas football team. Coach Odom will attempt to ride a bull at intermission to benefit the UNLV football prgram.

According to organizers, the event will feature 24 elite bull riders who will participate in a three-round, tournament-style competition.

"These guys all have what it takes to ride at the highest levels. You never know on what night who is going to make a great ride and then again, it is Vegas where the fans cheer the guys on, ride for ride, and some young guns will surprise us," Hedeman said. "Between January and August, the cowboys have an opportunity to win over $100,000 and get on good bulls at my bull ridings. That's a lot of money and that brings top bull riders to the South Point Arena."

Doors are scheduled to open at 6 p.m. and the event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Event organizers said tickets start at $30 and can be purchased here.