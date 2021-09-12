Watch
UNLV falls to 0-2 despite keeping it close in 1st half vs No. 23 Arizona St.

Matt York/AP
UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo watches his team prior to an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted at 11:50 AM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 17:37:49-04

TEMPE, Ariz. — Quarterback Jayden Daniels ran for a career-high 122 yards, Rachaad White added two rushing touchdowns and No. 23 Arizona State eventually pulled away for a 37-10 win over UNLV on Saturday night.

UNLV was a 33.5-point underdog, but played well in the first half. They scored first and held the lead twice early, but Arizona State had a 14-10 halftime lead and pulled away from there to drop UNLV to 0-2 this season.

“We're not into moral victories, but I think we did a lot of things really well,” UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo said. “I think we've turned a page in regards to how our guys fight, our resiliency and how we see ourselves.”

The bad news continued for UNLV as starting quarterback Doug Brumfield was knocked out of the game with an undisclosed injury

White had 90 yards on the ground and scored a crucial 9-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to give Arizona State a 21-10 lead. He added a 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth.

Daniels was 20 of 29 passing for 175 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

UNLV returns to Allegiant Stadium and hosts Iowa State from the Big 12 Conference on Saturday.

Information from the Associated Press' David Brandt contributed to this report

