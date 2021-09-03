UNLV Football kicks off season at Allegiant Stadium against Eastern Washington

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Rebels football season is officially underway.

The Rebels have been eyeing this day on the calendar for a while now. Not only is it their season opener against Eastern Washington, but it is the first time UNLV can have fans at full capacity inside of Allegiant Stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders recently announced fans will need to show proof of vaccination to be allowed inside the stadium.

But, UNLV does not require fans to show proof of vaccination. Instead, masks are required to be worn at all times for vaccinated and non-vaccinated fans.

We saw COVID-19 really impact the team a season ago, and despite still having to abide by COVID-19 protocols, whenever a new season rolls around it always sets new expectations.

