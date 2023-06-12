UFC's 11th Annual International Fight Week set for July

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 11th annual UFC International Fight Week is coming back to Las Vegas.

UFC officials said that's scheduled for July 3 through July 9.

There will be several events including UFC X, which is a two-day fan event at the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Fans will be able to check out autograph sessions, stage Q&A's, the chance to meet fighters, and check out other activations. Tickets are on sale now and start at $25 for one day or $45 for two days. All children 12 and under are free.

More fighters will also be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame including Jose Aldo and Jens Pulver.

All of this leads up to UFC 290, which is scheduled for July 8 at T-Mobile Arena. The main card for the event includes Alexander Volkanovski taking on Yair Rodriguez in the featherweight title bout, Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja in the flyweight title bout, Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis in the middleweight bout, Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker in the lightweight bout, and Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore in the middleweight bout.