UFC star Randy Couture's foundation hosting amateur MMA charity fundraiser

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UFC fans will get the chance to see up-and-coming amateur MMA fighters battle it out for charity next month.

Randy Couture's Xtreme Couture G.I. Foundation is hosting Operation Knockout Round XII at the Sahara on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Guests must be at least 21 years old to attend. Doors are scheduled to open at 5 p.m. with the pre-show starting at 5:45 p.m. and the first fight starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets start at $79 and are on sale now.

Xtreme Couture GI Foundation

Couture will host the event, with 100% of proceeds going towards the foundation, which Couture started in 2009. Couture is a former U.S. Army Sergeant who served in the U.S. Army 101st AIrborne from 1982-1988. He uses his foundation to raise money and awareness to help U.S. wounded and combat veterans and their families who may be struggling with their finances as they adjust to civilian life.

You can learn more about the organization here.