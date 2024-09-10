UFC hosting free fan events at Sphere ahead of Riyadh Season Noche UFC

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Ultimate Fighting Championship is gearing up for a historic night at Sphere.
Leading up to the big event, they're hosting several free events for fans, which are all scheduled to be in Parking Lot A at Sphere. You can see a map below.
On Thursday, UFC fans can check out the UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC Press Conference, which is set for 7 p.m.
On Friday, the UFC Fan Experience will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Several fights are scheduled to appear including Yair Rodriguez, Michael Chandler, Brandon Moreno, and Belal Muhammad.
Fans can also check out the ceremonial weigh-in at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, the UFC Fan Experience will be open from noon to 4 p.m.
From noon to 1:30 p.m., fans can meet Yair Rodriguez, Chito Vera, Justin Gaethje, and Umar Nurmagomedov. From 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., fans can meet Brandon Moreno, Chito Vera, and Raquel Pennington.
