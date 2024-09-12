UFC fighters excited to compete inside Las Vegas Sphere for Noche UFC

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UFC 306 will be one for the history books.

The UFC will be headlining The Sphere with their "Noche UFC" event to celebrate Mexican Independance Day.

Only 20 fighters will be able to say they made the walk to the Octagon at the iconic venue, and the fighters say this could be the experience of a lifetime.

"It's going to be a really huge event," UFC Womens Flyweight Champion Alexa Grasso said. "It's going to be new for all of us even for the athletes. One side is going to be the crowd and behind us is going to be big screens. A completely different arena that we're used to but it's amazing."

"When I got called two months ago that I was fighting for the belt on Mexican Independence Day at the Sphere, I was so happy," UFC #1 ranked bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili said. "I was very excited because this is special event one and only."

UFC President Dana White has said that the company has put $20 million into this one-and-done event and he says this will be something unprecedented in the world of sports.

"It's basically like I said the love letter to Mexico," White said. "I am going to tell the story of the beginning of time in Mexico all the way up Into the future of Mexico."

The co-main event will be the first women's UFC trilogy between Grasso, the Guadalajara native, and Valentina Shevchenko for the women's flyweight championship.

The main event will be the UFC bantamweight champ Sean O'Malley defending his belt against Merab Dvalisvili.

Some fighters have said competing at the Sphere could be distracting, so the fighters say they're putting it in their heads now that it's all business.

"I don't do that kind of thing," Grasso said. "I focus on my fight. The main goal when I'm walking to the Octagon is the fight."

"The Sphere is going to be cool for everyone else but me," O'Malley said. "For me it's tunnel vision. I'm walking to the cage, I'm doing what I have to do. I'll enjoy the show after."

On Thursday, the UFC will have their official press conference that is open to the public.

On Saturday, the main card for this event is set for 7 p.m. local time on pay-per-view.