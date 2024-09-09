'Love letter to Mexico': One-on-one with UFC's Dana White ahead of Noche UFC at the Sphere

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UFC is is returning to the Las Vegas Sphere, and this Saturday's event is set to celebrate not only mixed martial arts, but Mexican culture as well.

I sat down with UFC President and CEO Dana White to talk about Noche UFC, what he is calling his "love letter to Mexico," ahead of the start of Hispanic Heritage Month.

"If you are Mexican, you will love to be there in the Sphere or watching on television," he said.

I asked him about what it meant to set up this fight inside the Sphere, his thoughts on the fighters set to compete, how he plans to make this a tent-pole event for UFC, and more.

You can watch the full interview attached in this article.

