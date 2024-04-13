UFC 300 set to take over T-Mobile Arena this Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The much-anticipated UFC 300 card is set to take place Saturday, April 13th, inside T-Mobile Arena. Every fight on the card from top to bottom can be its own main event and the fighters themselves say this type of big stage is what they've always dreamed of.

Let's start with the main event.

After tearing his Achilles, Jamahal "Sweet Dreams" Hill, (12-1-0, 1 NC) will be making his return, hoping to retrieve the Light Heavyweight championship he had to relinquish.

He'll be taking on the current title holder Alex Pereira, (9-2-0), one of the most feared fighters on the planet.

However, Hill says he's coming into the fight 100% confident he can win on this big stage.

"If you start to realize the star that Alex is, you start to realize that this is the best thing that could happen for me as far as the injury," Hill said. "From him winning, and him being the one I have to take the belt from, it's the best thing that could happen to me because it gives me a chance to elevate my name."

Another fight fans are excited about is Max Holloway taking on Justin Gaethje for the BMF championship.

Hollway and Gaethje's fight styles are as fan-friendly as it gets, as both men are known for their relentless striking.

Hollway says if there's one thing he can guarantee, it's that his fight, and the entire card, is must-see.

"Everyone asks me what is a word that describes this fight with you and Gaethje, [coming to] UFC 300 ...... the word that comes to mind is violence," Gaethje said. "Violence man. It's going to be a beautiful thing. I can't express this enough. If you're trying to get new fans into MMA, make sure they tune into UFC 300. Not only our fight, our fight is a guarantee, but the card from the top to the bottom. Former champs, current champs, this card is stacked."

The main card for UFC 300 is set to start at 7 p.m. on Pay-Per-View.