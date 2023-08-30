Tickets on sale for 2023 Shriners Children's Open, raises money for charity

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Are you ready to hit the links to see world-class golfers and raise money for charity?

Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 Shriners Children's Open, which is scheduled to take place at TPC Summerlin from Oct. 9 through Oct. 15. This year also marks a big anniversary for the event.

"The Shriners Children's Open has been a staple of the Las Vegas community for 40 years," said Patrick Lindsey, the tournament's Executive Director. "We are excited to celebrate this milestone with our fans and introduce them to a number of new fan experiences, including CLUB360. We look forward to another great week of golf in October."

CLUB360 will be on the second level of a brand-new double-decker viewing area, which is located between holes 1, 16, 17, and 18, and offers panoramic views of the course. The course will also introduce the Family Fairway, which will be along the 18th fairway. Activities there will include face painting, a coloring wall, and games for families to enjoy.

Daily general admission tickets start at $35 and daily tickets for CLUB360 start at $125.

The fun kicks off with the Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame Night of Induction. The Class of 2023 will be enshrined including Chuck Bombard, Tim Cashman, Jim Hart, Todd Roberts and Warren Schutte. That is scheduled for Oct. 7 and the public is welcome to attend. Tickets are on sale for that event and cost $195. All proceeds will benefit the Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame and junior golf in Southern Nevada.

Officials are also looking for volunteers to work the tournament. No knowledge of golf is necessary. Each volunteer is required to work a minimum of three shifts during tournament week. They will be assigned committees and volunteer opportunities like marshals, practice range, volunteer hospitality, and more. Each volunteer is required to purchase a uniform. You can learn more on the tournament website.