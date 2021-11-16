Tickets on sale for 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2022 Pro Bowl is headed to Las Vegas and fans can secure tickets for all the action to see their favorite top NFL stars in the game.

Allegiant Stadium will host the event on Sunday, Feb. 6 at noon PT and fans can visit here for ticket options.

Tickets will also allow fans special benefits on gameday including access to the Pro Bowl Red Carpet and other family-friendly activities, according to the NFL.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be televised on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC.

Leading up to the game, the NFL will host a series of Pro Bowl Week festivities, bringing free experiences and activities to fans in Las Vegas.

A number of events will also be focused on celebrating football at all levels.

Pro Bowl Week festivities will include:

—Pro Bowl Practice

—Play Football Opening Night

—NFL FLAG Championships presented by Subway

—East-West Shrine Bowl – televised on NFL Network

—Pro Bowl Skills Showdown – televised on ESPN

Player selections will be determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group’s vote counting as one-third toward determining the All-Star players who will be selected to this year’s Pro Bowl. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its Pro Bowl teams. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 17.

The following is a breakdown of positions and the corresponding numbers of players who will be selected (88 total) for the 2022 Pro Bowl:

NFL

More details around how fans can get involved with Pro Bowl Week festivities will be announced at a later date.

The latest event details can also be found here.