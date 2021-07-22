Pro sports to take over Las Vegas in February 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas will become the sports capital of the world in February 2022 as two big events take over the city on the same weekend.

The NHL All-Star Game and NFL Pro-Bowl will take place the weekend of Feb. 4-6

The Golden Knights will host the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend at T-Mobile Arena, featuring the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills on Feb. 4 and the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 5.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be the National Football League all-star game for the 2021 NFL season. It is scheduled to be played at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 6.