Thousands of visitors descend on Las Vegas for March Madness

March Madness is underway and that means big business in Las Vegas. Channel 13 looks into how the tournament affects the valley and spoke to fans who are hoping to see their team go all the way.
Posted at 12:31 PM, Mar 23, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is on fire for March Madness.

Thousands of people have come to town to kick-off the tournament and it shows how the city is coming into its own as one of the top destinations in the world for sports.

For years, tens of thousands of basketball fans have converged on the city to watch the highly-anticipated tournament. This year is no different.

From the Westgate to Circa, basketball fans got a taste of what it's like to watch the games while sitting in some of the best seats the city has to offer.

"Tables have been full. Bars had lines. The sportsbook had line so it's been all good," said Mike Palm, Vice President of Operations for Circa.

Palm said the hype around March Madness in Las Vegas grows every year and the numbers back it up.

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, 6% of Las Vegas visitors attended a sporting event in 2023. That's three times as many compared to 2018.

"I think once Vegas got professional sports, it just opened everything up," Palm explained.

It also made the city a popular choice for people hoping to watch and wager on the games while they hope their team can avoid an upset.

"My bracket is also busted," one basketball fan told me. "After five hours, it's already done."

