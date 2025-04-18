LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of fans who make up WWE Universe flocked to the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday for more reasons than just the start of WrestleMania week.

"It almost makes me cry," one Las Vegas local said. "I just want to bring everything my dad brought to me, to my youngest as well."

For some, the passion for professional wrestling started at a young age.

WATCH: Alex Eschelman talks to long-time WWE Fans at WWE World

Thousands of fans flock to WrestleMania Week in Las Vegas

"At three years old, I was already watching," one fan said.

Others discovered their love for WWE later in life.

"It makes me feel a little bit sad that I joined late in the game," one fan said. "I'm hooked, from the story lines, from everything about this culture."

This wrestling culture has brought families of all backgrounds together, sometimes under difficult circumstances.

"My husband has ALS," one fan said. "So this is actually on his bucket list cause it's been a tough year, but it's something that all three of us love, and we're just really happy to be here."

The bond between parents and children was particularly evident throughout the convention center.

"It's awesome," one young fan said. "I just love my dad so much,"

"It's the best thing in the world," his dad said. "Spending this time with him and being a part of these experiences."

Superstars like John Cena, who recently announced his retirement after 20 years with the WWE, have given fans something to believe in for decades.

"We grew up with him," one fan said. "So now to see him at the end of his career, it means a lot to a lot of us."

"It's the nostalgia of being young again and coming together," another fan said. "It's the Eras Tour of wrestling."

WrestleMania Week continues through Tuesday.