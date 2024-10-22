The Showdown team golf tournament teeing off at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some of golf's brightest stars are coming to Las Vegas for a unique competition called "The Showdown".

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will take on Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

"We all want to see more of the best golfers in the world going head-to-head, battling it out on the back nine of a tournament," McIlroy said in a statement. "At a time where the professional game has felt divided, we believe this event can bring fans an incredible day of entertainment."

And for Scheffler, it will be his first time participating in an event like this.

"It's exciting to have the opportunity to compete with these guys in a premier match-play event that fans are really going to love watching," Scheffler said. "I'm looking forward to putting on a show for the fans."

The 18-hole team competition will take place at the Shadow Creek Golf Course on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

The event will be broadcast on TNT. However, it's unclear what time the event will start or if any tickets can be purchased by the public.

Las Vegas has been a hub for golf events in recent years. For example, The Match was a serious of events with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, which were played at the Wynn Golf Club.

The Netflix Cup, which was also at the Wynn, was the streaming service's first live sports event and featured stars from "Drive To Survive" and "Full Swing". Scuderia Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and golfer Justin Thomas came away with the win.