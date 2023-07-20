Terence Crawford holds workout ahead of megafight with Errol Spence Jr.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Only ten days away from one of the most anticipated boxing fights in history.

Undefeated Errol Spence Junior takes on the also undefeated Terance Crawford for the Undisputed Welterweight Championship of the world in a truly unprecedented fight.

Both men have ranked in the top five of every pound-for-pound list, and each fighter's conflicting style is a recipe for an instant classic.

Crawford had his media workout at the UFC APEX on Wednesday.

He says this isn't about the payday, it's about his legacy.

"All the things that people are saying — all the things that he is saying, he's going to have to prove that come fight night," Crawford said. "That's when all the questions are going to be answered."

Crawford is currently the WBO welterweight champion, while Spence holds the IBF, WBA and WBC titles.

It sounds confusing, but don't worry. This fight is for all the belts.

Crawford says the only scenario he sees is him being victorious.

"I don't ever go in there like, 'oh yeah I'm about to get this knockout, or that I'm about to beat him all 12 rounds,'" Crawford said. "A fight is a fight, but at the end of the day, my hand will be rose at the end of the day."