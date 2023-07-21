Errol Spence Jr. holds media workout before mega-fight with Terence Crawford

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Errol Spence held his media workout at Fight Capital Gym in Las Vegas Thursday.

Spence holds a record of 28-0 with 22 KOs, whereas Crawford is 39-0 with 30 KOs

HIS OPPONENT: Terence Crawford holds workout ahead of megafight with Errol Spence Jr.

Spence currently holds three of the four belts at welterweight and has wins over several former champions.

He says that experience gives him an edge.

"I'm beating champion after champion after champion," Spence said. "I'm not just fighting one person. He has the belts, and I beat him. I'm going through the wringer and fighting the best guys in my division who hold the belt."

Spence says, just like Crawford, he wants to win for his legacy. He also admits his greatest motivation is taking care of his family for life.

"Winning is cool, of course, we want to win," Spence said. "We don't want anybody better than us, especially another man, but to be able to take care of your family, especially for the rest of your life, and make sure they're good when they get older, that's a different type of flex. A lot of people need to focus on that."

The fight between these two pound-for-pound greats is set for next Saturday inside T-Mobile Arena.