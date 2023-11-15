Teams, coaches for Kid Rock's Rock N' Rodeo to be announced in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rodeo royalty is getting ready to descend on Las Vegas for a special event hosted by Kid Rock.

On Wednesday, the House Of Blues announced they are hosting Kid Rock's Rock N' Rodeo Party hosted by Cole Hauser on Dec. 13. That's where the six team names and coaches for Kid Rock's Rock N' Rodeo will be announced.

Some of the people scheduled to stop by include five-time PRCA champion steer wrestler Luke Branquinho, PBR broadcaster Matt West, 2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis, and seven-time PRCA champion bull rider Sage Kimzey. Event organizers said they will also screen a sneak peek of a new PBR short film starring Hauser.

Tickets are on sale now for $250 on Ticketmaster. Event organization said the event will be general admission only with no reserve seating.

According to a press release, the six teams competing in Kid Rock's Rock N' Rodeo event in May will compete in a bracket-style competition and take on barrel racing, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling, and breakaway roping.

The event leads into the PBR World Finals Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which is scheduled for May 18 and May 19.