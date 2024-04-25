SuperMotocross World Championship Final coming to Las Vegas, tickets on sale now

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — SuperMotocross is getting ready to make its big return to Las Vegas.

Playoff 1 will take place on Sept. 7 at zMAX Dragway, which is adjacent to Charlotte Motor Speedway and Playoff 2 will be on Sept. 14 at Texas Motor Speedway. That's when the action moves to Las Vegas for the World Championship Final at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21.

SuperMotocross

According to event organizers, the top 20 in combined Supercross and Pro Motocross points will be automatically seeded into the playoff rounds. The final two gate positions will be determined through a Last Chance Qualifier, featuring athletes positioned 21 through 30 in combined points plus any Supercross Main Event winners and Pro Motocross Overall winners.

The final will operate under a two-moto format for both the 450cc class and 250cc class. Each moto will be 20 minutes plus one lap, in which Olympic Scoring will determine an overall finishing position for which SuperMotocross Championship points will be awarded.

There will be $10 million in prize money up for grabs: $4.5 million is awarded through the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, and $5.5 million can be earned through the SMX World Championship Finals.

SuperMotocross

Each track will have a Friday Fan Zone and Saturday FanFest experience.

Friday's Fan Zone will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and fans can see the teams prepare and practice for the race on Saturday. There will also be a press conference, live entertainment, interactive games, and photo opportunities. On Saturday, FanFest will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets start at $120 and are on sale now.