Summerlin South All-Stars earn state champs title, make a run for spot in Little League World Series

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Congratulations are in order for one of our local Little League teams.

The Summerlin South All-Stars are this year's Nevada Little League Baseball State Champions.

The team is leaving for San Bernardino, Calif., today to compete in regionals, trying to earn a bid to the Little League World Series.

Summerlin South All-Stars earn state title, make a run for spot in Little League World Series

Henderson's Paseo Verde All-Stars made a deep run in last year's World Series, and now this team will represent our valley with pride.

"It feels so special to be the team to make it to the Little League World Series and regionals," said third baseman and pitcher for the team Garrett Gallegos. "This is just like a once-in-a-lifetime deal, so just play your best."

"These boys have been working a long time, and when I say a long time, really from t-ball," said team manager TJ Fechser. "The conviction and practice that these guys have had, really this is a culmination of all that time and effort by parents, families."

"It's really exciting," added third baseman Cache Malan. "Everyone on our team earned the spot on the team. It's really cool. I feel like we've worked really hard and we've earned it and it just feels great."

The boys begin play in the regionals on Sunday at 9 a.m. against Colorado.

Nacho Daddy will host watch parties at its three locations with special offers for families and fans.