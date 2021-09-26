Sports dominate Sunday entertainment across the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sunday caps off a weekend of sports in Las Vegas that many sports fans of all kinds dream about as there are too many options available across the valley.

A weekend of racing at the Las Vegas Speedway will conclude with the South Point 400 Cup Series race beginning at noon following Josh Berry's Xfinity Series victory on Saturday.

Race fans will need to wear a mask when indoors, but can remove them when outside including the grandstands.

Raiders fans will have to once again prove they've been vaccinated to get inside of Allegiant Stadium to see the team begin a season at 3-0 for the first time in 19 years and try to redeem themselves against Miami after falling to the Dolphins with a last second field goal in 2020.

The field goal was made possible by a deep pass from then Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick coupled with a facemask penalty to get the team into range with seconds remaining.

"I don't know if it's revenge," Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden said." I mean, we gave up a hail mary and a personal foul facemask on the same play. One of the worst plays, I think, the Raiders have had in their history, and there's nothing we can do about that. We've just got to hopefully close out the end better than we did then."

The Raiders game begins near 1:00 p.m.

The final big sporting event in Las Vegas Sunday is the highly anticipated preseason opener for the Golden Knights against bitter rival San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena.

Everyone in attendance will need to wear a mask unless they're under the age of 2 or actively eating or drinking.

13 Action News is the exclusive preseason partner of the Golden Knights and has exclusive coverage of the season beginning as the Knights seek another deep run into the playoffs.

The game airs on KTNV and puck drops at 7:00 p.m.