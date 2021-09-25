With 6 big sporting events in Las Vegas this weekend, here's tips for driving around town

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There are six big sporting events happening in the Las Vegas area this weekend. We've got a recap of what's going on and Traffic Anchor Zora Asberry has a look at some traffic tips to avoid major delays. Scroll down for that.

VEGAS SPORTS WEEKEND

NASCAR is in town and has the Xfinity Series Saturday and the Cup Series on Sunday, both at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Learn more about that on the speedway's website lvms.com.

"It's so different from when you watch it on TV," a NASCAR fan told 13 Action News. "You don't really understand it, but once you're here -- and not even hear it, but feel it -- it's such a different experience."

Also on Saturday is UFC 266. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (22-1) faces Brian Ortega (15-1) at the T-Mobile Arena. Doors open at 2 p.m. and the event starts at 3. Learn more on t-mobilearena.com.

At 7 p.m. on Saturday, Las Vegas' professional soccer team, the Lights FC, takes on San Diego Loyal SC at Cashman Field. Learn more about that on lasvegaslightsfc.com

On Sunday, the Raiders take on the Miami Dolphins. Las Vegas hopes to remain undefeated. The Dolphins enter the game with a 1-1 record. That starts at 1:05 p.m. Learn more on allegiantstadium.com.

Hockey returns to Las Vegas this weekend with the Golden Knights first preseason game. That game is Sunday against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Learn more on NHL.com.

Can't make it to T-Mobile Arena to catch the action? ABC 13 has got you covered! We're home to the first six VGK preseason games this year.

DRIVING TIPS

With so much happening in town, 13 Action News Traffic Anchor Zora Asberry has a look at some traffic tips to avoid major delays.