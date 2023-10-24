Sphere to be featured in new patch on New York Knicks' jerseys

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sphere is joining forces with the National Basketball Association.

On Tuesday, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. announced a new partnership with Sphere Entertainment Co.

As part of the partnership, Sphere patches will be worn on New York Knicks' jerseys at both home and away games, starting on Wednesday, Oct. 25. That's when the Knicks tip off for the 2023-2024 season.

"The MSG family of companies has an unrivaled portfolio of premium assets and we are committed to ensuring that the strength of our brands and unique global reach continue to benefit one another in powerful ways," said David Hopkinson, President & COO of MSG Sports.

According to company officials, the Sphere logo will also be on Knicks practice jerseys, Knicks warm-up shirts, and on Knicks jerseys sold at Madison Square Garden's in-arena retail locations as well as online.

Back in April, Madison Square Garden Entertainment, split into two companies.

The originally company was renamed Sphere Entertainment Co. and includes the Sphere, MSG Networks, and Tao Group Hospitality. A spin-off company was formed and named Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and includes performance venues like the entertainment and sports bookings business as well as the Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes.