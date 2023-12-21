Silver Knights hold record-setting Lucky Launch in win over Firebirds

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds 5-1 on Wednesday night to secure their fourth straight win. The game was headlined by Lucky Launch, the Knights' teddy bear toss occurring after the team's first goal.

On an HSK power play, Dysin Mayo scored the lucky goal late in the first period to set in motion the tossing of thousands of stuffed animals. 14,927 were thrown from the stands out onto the ice, beating the team's previous record set last year with 5,646.

Silver Knight players helped with clean-up on the ice before Jakub Demek scored in the second period to move their lead to 2-0. The team would hold off the Firebirds the rest of the way, adding goals from Sheldon Rempal and Mason Morelli in the final frame. The win improves the Silver Knights to 14-10-1 on the year.

Next up, Henderson will host the San Jose Barracuda on Friday night. Puck drops at 7.