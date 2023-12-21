Watch Now
Silver Knights hold record-setting Lucky Launch in win over Firebirds

Knights fans tossed 14,927 stuffed animals on the ice in Henderson's 5-1 win vs Coachella Valley
KTNV Sports Reporter Nick Walters shows us how many stuffed animals were thrown on the Henderson Silver Knights ice at the Dollar Loan Center as part of the Lucky Launch which leads donations to local charities.
The Lucky Launch in the Henderson Silver Knight's winning game Dec. 20 brought in nearly 15,000 stuffed toys in donations.
Posted at 10:10 PM, Dec 20, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds 5-1 on Wednesday night to secure their fourth straight win. The game was headlined by Lucky Launch, the Knights' teddy bear toss occurring after the team's first goal.

On an HSK power play, Dysin Mayo scored the lucky goal late in the first period to set in motion the tossing of thousands of stuffed animals. 14,927 were thrown from the stands out onto the ice, beating the team's previous record set last year with 5,646.

Silver Knight players helped with clean-up on the ice before Jakub Demek scored in the second period to move their lead to 2-0. The team would hold off the Firebirds the rest of the way, adding goals from Sheldon Rempal and Mason Morelli in the final frame. The win improves the Silver Knights to 14-10-1 on the year.

Next up, Henderson will host the San Jose Barracuda on Friday night. Puck drops at 7.

