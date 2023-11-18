Silver Knights fall in OT in Pacific Division showdown 

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson forward Brendan Brisson scored twice Friday night, but it wasn't enough as the Silver Knights fell at home.

Jack Studnicka scored for Abbotsford about a minute into overtime to clinch a 3-2 American Hockey League win over Henderson.

Brisson scored goals in the first and second periods — his sixth and seventh of the season — to provide all the offense for the Silver Knights. Henderson goalie Jiri Patera stopped 40 of the 43 shots he saw in net.

The win pulled the Canucks into a second-place tie with the Silver Knights in the Pacific Division.

The teams will face each other again at the Dollar Loan Center on Saturday.

It was a special Friday night for military families as the Silver Knights celebrated Military Appreciation Night.

Retired Marine Gus Abrego — who served in Afghanistan and spent two decades as a Marine — dropped the ceremonial first puck before the game.

"It's pretty special to be honored here tonight," Abrego said before the game.

Also, before the tilt, the Durango High School Junior Space Force ROTC program performed drills outside the arena.

The Silver Knights wore special Space Force-themed sweaters during the game, some of which were auctioned off Friday night, with proceeds going to benefit the Henderson Silver Knights Foundation and the Folded Flag Foundation.