Henderson Silver Knights announce 'Theme Knights,' 7 to have themed jerseys

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights announced "Theme Knights" for their 2023-24 regular season.

The calendar has 11 Theme Knights, and seven of them will have themed jerseys.

Nevada Day, Military Appreciation Knight, Lucky Launch, Las Vegas Thunder Knight, Cancer Awareness Knight, Star Wars Knight, and Donate Life Knight are said to have themed jerseys.

Also, the Vegas Golden Knights affiliate announced the Town Crier 10 Pack, a special ticket offer to join the Theme Knights.

The Town Crier 10 Pack includes: Opening Knight, Military Appreciation Knight, Hispanic Heritage Knight, Harold’s Hockey Tonk, Lucky Launch, Las Vegas Thunder Knight, Cancer Awareness Knight, Star Wars Knight, Donate Life Knight, and Fan Appreciation Knight.

Pricing starts at just $32 per seat per game. For more information, visit hendersonsilverknights.com