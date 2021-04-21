Watch
Schools selected for football scrimmage at Allegiant Stadium later this month

Posted at 10:02 AM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 13:02:26-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The schools have been selected for the intrasquad football scrimmages at Allegiant Stadium.

They are:

Centennial High School
Liberty High School
De Sol Academy
Sierra Vista High School
Arbor View High School
Basic High School
Rancho High School
Chaparral High School

The Las Vegas Raiders and Clark County School District announced a football “jamboree” earlier this month.

The teams will be allowed to practice or scrimmage at Allegiant Stadium on April 23 and 24.

