Schools selected for football scrimmage at Allegiant Stadium later this month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The schools have been selected for the intrasquad football scrimmages at Allegiant Stadium.

They are:

Football High School

Centennial High School

Liberty High School

De Sol Academy

Sierra Vista High School

Arbor View High School

Basic High School

Rancho High School

Chaparral High School

The Las Vegas Raiders and Clark County School District announced a football “jamboree” earlier this month.

The teams will be allowed to practice or scrimmage at Allegiant Stadium on April 23 and 24.

