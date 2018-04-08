Schedule: Golden Knights take on the Kings in NHL playoffs

Bryce Riley
2:48 PM, Apr 8, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 27: Jon Merrill #15 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates with the puck against Alex Iafallo #19 of the Los Angeles Kings in the first period of their game at T-Mobile Arena on February 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Kings won 4-1. 

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Copyright Getty Images

After a historic inaugural season, the #1 Pacific Division-ranked Vegas Golden Knights will face off against the Los Angeles Kings during the first round of the NHL playoffs.

The first two games will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Afterward, the Knights will head to Los Angeles. The first team to win four games will move on to the next round.

The full schedule is below:

  • Wednesday, April 11 - 7 p.m. PST - Los Angeles at Las Vegas
  • Friday, April 13 - 7 p.m. - Los Angeles at Las Vegas
  • Sunday, April 15 - 7:30 p.m. - Las Vegas at Los Angeles
  • Tuesday, April 17 - 7:30 p.m. - Las Vegas at Los Angeles
  • *Thursday, April 19 - 7 p.m. - Los Angeles at Las Vegas
  • *Saturday, April 21 - TBD - Las Vegas at Los Angeles
  • *Monday, April 23 - TBD - Los Angeles at Las Vegas

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top