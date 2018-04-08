Fair
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 27: Jon Merrill #15 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates with the puck against Alex Iafallo #19 of the Los Angeles Kings in the first period of their game at T-Mobile Arena on February 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Kings won 4-1.
After a historic inaugural season, the #1 Pacific Division-ranked Vegas Golden Knights will face off against the Los Angeles Kings during the first round of the NHL playoffs.
The first two games will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Afterward, the Knights will head to Los Angeles. The first team to win four games will move on to the next round.
The full schedule is below: