Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez set to headline T-Mobile Arena for Mexican Independence Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It is officially fight week in Las Vegas, but this is not your typical one. The UFC will be having their "Noche UFC" card at the Sphere, and the biggest star in boxing, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, will he headlining T-Mobile Arena.

At 34 years old and 65 total pro fights under his belt, Canelo has quite the resume but is now getting up in age.

If you ask him though, he's never felt better.

One-on-one with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

"I feel in my prime. I feel in my best," Alvarez said. "This Canelo beats the Canelo of 24, 25 and 26 years old."

Canelo will be taking on the undefeated Puerto Rican fighter Edgar Berlanga.

The history of Mexico versus Puerto Rico is one of the best rivalries in boxing.

Canelo is no stranger to this rivalry, having beaten Miguel Cotto years ago.

Now he will be looking to beat the young, hard hitting Puerto Rican who won 16 straight fights by TKO.

Regardless of the result, Canelo says this fight will go down in the history books.

"There has been big fights between Mexicans and Puerto Ricans," Alvarez said. "The history is there and this will not be the exception."

The fight between Canelo and Berlanga is set for this Saturday inside T-Mobile Arena with the pay-per-view set for 5 p.m. local time.

