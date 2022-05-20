Sam Thomas returns to Vegas, plays on WNBA stage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sam Thomas has never been afraid of a challenge.

"The odds of making it, there's only 144 WNBA rosters spots but some teams don't keep the max rosters," shared Thomas. "So just to be able to make it in Phoenix, halfway between my home in Vegas and halfway between my home in Tucson, it's like the perfect story."

The former Centennial High School and Arizona basketball standout has found herself shining on the WNBA stage, competing against living legends.

Thomas said, "Of course, I'm looking at them and I'm like, 'Wow. We have to face Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart. Then of course, I have Diane Tauris on my team, the G.O.A.T. of women's basketball. Just to be able to surrounded by great basketball players, playing against and learning from some of them, it's the greatest experience. I wouldn't trade it for the world."

Thomas, who went undrafted in the WNBA draft back in April, is proof that sometimes getting passed over might be a blessing in disguise.

"They pulled me into the office. They told me I made it, and I was just crying," reflected Thomas. "Just tears of joy. I was so happy, all the hard work paid off. Got to be in the WNBA, which is a dream."

It's a dream that will inspire generations to come, especially in Southern Nevada.

Thomas sot: "I feel like Las Vegas hoopers don't get the best exposure or rep as they should. There are so many great basketball players here, so to be able to be that WNBA star and also with Rae (Burrell), we're kinda the start."

The Las Vegas Aces will host the Phoenix Mercury tomorrow at 12 P.M.