Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Saints' Derek Carr getting evaluated for shoulder injury after loss to Packers

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Saints Packers Football
Saints Packers Football
Saints Packers Football
Saints Packers Football
Saints Packers Football
Saints Packers Football
Saints Packers Football
Saints Packers Football
Posted at 5:15 PM, Sep 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-24 20:15:12-04

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr being evaluated after hurting his shoulder when he was sacked in the third quarter of an 18-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Saints coach Dennis Allen said after the game that he believed Carr was getting X-rays but had no further updates.

The possible impact of a long-term injury to Carr was apparent from Sunday's result.

The Saints got outscored 18-0 without him. Carr signed a four-year, $150 million contract in the offseason after getting released by Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH