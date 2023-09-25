Saints' Derek Carr getting evaluated for shoulder injury after loss to Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr being evaluated after hurting his shoulder when he was sacked in the third quarter of an 18-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Saints coach Dennis Allen said after the game that he believed Carr was getting X-rays but had no further updates.

The possible impact of a long-term injury to Carr was apparent from Sunday's result.

The Saints got outscored 18-0 without him. Carr signed a four-year, $150 million contract in the offseason after getting released by Las Vegas.