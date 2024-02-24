Runners from around the globe getting ready for Las Vegas Rock 'n' Roll Running Series

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The entertainment capital of the world is turning into a paradise for runners. Thousands will be running across downtown and the Las Vegas Strip for the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series.

For some, this is something they mark on their calendar every year. But for others, this will be their very first time.

The weekend will consist of a 5K, 10K and Half Marathon, which equates to a three-mile run, a six-mile run, and a whopping 13-mile run.

Some runners use this as a chance to train for bigger events, but others see it as a fun family event.

"It's us doing this together," participant Troy Helton said. "It's a journey that we enjoy doing together, so we get to go out and take runs on the weekend at home and do workouts together. It gives us something to do and travel to Las Vegas and do this."

People from all over the world are making their way to Vegas this weekend.

Runners, like Susan Maloney, come from the UK to get in on what they say will be a once-in-a-lifetime kind of race.

"It's a really special place," Maloney said. "It's not very often you get to run down the middle of the road when it's closed and see all the sights, so it's a big wow factor."

​The 10K and Half Marathon across the Strip is set for Sunday. However, we will start the weekend with the 5K across downtown on Saturday at 5 p.m.