Rugby League returning to Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium in 2025

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some of the best rugby teams in the world are set to return to Las Vegas next year.

Allegiant Stadium will host 10 National Rugby League matches as part of a five-year deal. In March, they hosted two games, which featured four teams: the Sydney Roosters, South Sydney Rabbitoh, Brisbane Broncos, and the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles.

"The National Rugby League's inaugural games in Las Vegas in 2024 were a resounding success, and we are excited for the league to return in 2025," said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "Vegas was built for events with a global draw."

This week, league officials. announced they will be hosting four games on March 1, 2025 with players from Australia, New Zealand, and England.

The full schedule includes:



1:30 p.m. - Super League - Wigan v Warrington

4 p.m. - NRL - Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors

6 p.m. - Test Match - Australian Jillaroos vs England Lionesses

8:30 p.m. - NRL - Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

"The 2025 event will feature two highly-anticipated NRL Premiership matches to open the season, the 2024 UK Challenge Cup finalists, Wigan and Warrington, and a Test match showcasing some of the most elite women's players from both hemispheres," said NRL Ceo Andrew Abdo. "We've given fans the opportunity to plan early and take advantage of the Las Vegas festival experience — a true bucket list item for all rugby league and sports fans."

Individual tickets are on sale now and start at $29.