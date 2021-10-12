Watch
SportsRaiders

Actions

Trove of decade-old Gruden emails contain homophobic remarks

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Scuteri/AP
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Bears Raiders Football
Posted at 6:00 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 21:04:53-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hours after addressing a second incendiary email from 11 years ago, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden now faces an avalanche of fresh accusations.

The NY Times reported Monday, that during an investigation into emails from Bruce Allen, the former president of the Washington Football Team, and others, Gruden used offensive language towards gay players, female referees and more.

RELATED: Raiders head coach Jon Gruden faces continued questions regarding 2011 emails

These emails were sent while Gruden was working for ESPN as a color analyst during “Monday Night Football,” according to the report.

The NY Times continued that Gruden and several other men allegedly shared revealing photos of women including several NFL cheerleaders.

Other emails reportedly use derogatory and homophobic names for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and players who protested during the playing of the national anthem.

At this time the Raiders have not commented on this new email content.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH