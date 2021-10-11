Raiders head coach Jon Gruden faces continued questions regarding 2011 emails

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More details are slowly emerging about the emails that were sent by Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden back in 2011.

News first broke of a 2011 email that contained racially insensitive remarks made by Gruden against NFL players association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith Friday evening after reports were published by the Wall Street Journal and ESPN.

Sunday, just hours before kickoff against the Chicago Bears, more details were reported by ESPN stating that there are several other emails that were sent — including one containing vulgar criticism of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Now, these decade-old emails also contained harsh words for other team owners who were involved in the 2011 lockout at the time.

“I can’t remember a lot of the things that transpired 10 or 12 years ago, but I stand here in front of everyone apologizing,” Gruden said. “I know I don’t have an ounce of racism in me. I’m a guy that takes pride in leading people together and I’ll continue to do that for the rest of my life. And I’ll apologize to Smith and anybody that I’ve offended.”

The emails have come to light due to the Washington Football Team being investigated for workplace misconduct. Gruden sent these emails to Bruce Allen, who at the time was the team president. Currently, we wait to see if any disciplinary actions will be taken against Gruden. It was reported that the league had a meeting on Monday to discuss these emails but as of Monday afternoon… no other updates have been released.

Following their 20-9 loss to the Bears on Sunday, Raiders players were asked about the emails.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr: "When we left that meeting, it was like ‘dang that sucks man.’ He probably regrets it. He told us, ‘man learn from my mistake. He told us that,’” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs: “I’ve been around this guy for three years now. I’ve ever felt a certain type of way about him. He’s never rubbed me a certain way, like that type of what. What he said was what he said at the end of the day. I definitely trust him.”

Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman: “Me personally, he talked to us about it. And that was it. Like I literally let it go as soon as we walked out the meeting room. I wasn’t focused on that. Still not focused on it, so I don’t know what he said. Could care less about it honestly. I don’t know how many years ago it was. My main focus this week was on the Bears. Not whatever he had going on.”

Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was also asked about Gruden's emails but did not have a comment.