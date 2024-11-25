Watch Now
SportsRaiders

Actions

The Salvation Army to hold Thanksgiving meal distribution with Las Vegas Raider

Families can meet and greet with Las Vegas Raider Alexander Mattison from 10 a.m. to noon.
For those struggling in today's economy, The Salvation Army will give away free Thanksgiving meal essentials on Monday from 8:30 a.m. to noon with Las Vegas Raider Alexander Mattison.
salvation army thanksgiving distrbution .png
Posted
and last updated

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV ) — For those struggling in today's economy, The Salvation Army will give away free Thanksgiving meal essentials on Monday from 8:30 a.m. to noon with Las Vegas Raider Alexander Mattison.

It is on a first-come, first-serve basis, and they will give one meal box per household.

A meet and greet with Las Vegas Raider Alexander Mattison will be held from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Thanksgiving meal distribution will be at Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N.
Walnut Road, North Las Vegas.

Picture ID will be required.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Screenshot 2024-11-14 at 4.26.31 PM.png

Nick Walters

Nick Walters

Senior Sports Reporter

Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Rochelle Richards

Rochelle Richards, senior sports producer

Rochelle Richards

Senior Sports Producer