Skechers drops former Raiders coach Jon Gruden after emails surface

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fallout continues for former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden after several reported offensive emails surfaced earlier this week.

Tuesday, a spokesperson for Skechers released a statement to 13 Action News saying in part the company has terminated its endorsement contract with the longtime NFL coach.

"Skechers is aware of the recent press reporting on the emails of Jon Gruden, which caused him to resign his N.F.L. coaching position. Upon learning of these developments, we immediately terminated Mr. Gruden’s endorsement contract and our affiliation with him. Skechers believes in equality, fostering tolerance, and understanding for all people. It is at the core of who we are as a global lifestyle brand and why we have a zero-tolerance policy for such behavior within our business including those with who we formally work with. We believe taking a stand against racist or derogatory comments and for inclusion of all is imperative."





Gruden has come under fire regarding emails connected to him over the years that reportedly had him using offensive language towards gay players, female referees, and more, as reported by the New York Times.

The 58-year-old coach was in midst of a 10-year contract with the Raiders until he resigned Monday evening, saying in part he didn't want to be a distraction as more emails came to the forefront.

"I have resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."





According to the NY Times, more than 650,000 emails, including Gruden's, were being reviewed by NFL executives as part of the workplace investigation with the Washington football team.