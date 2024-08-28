Shakeups mark Las Vegas Raiders' first practice with initial 53-man roster

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Raiders had their initial 53-man roster back at practice Tuesday.

Some unfortunately got the call that they are being released or waived, but the players that did make it said it was business as usual.

"​I didn’t find out until I got to the building," said Raiders wide receiver Tyreik McAllister. "I was waiting because you get that call. I never got a call or text from anyone. I knew we had a meeting today at 1 p.m. So I’m like, let me just go to the building. I still wasn't certain that I was going to be on the 53 because we have so many great players. Was still confident in my game that I was going to have a job in the NFL."

"I found out on Instagram and social media just like everybody else," said Raiders linebacker Amari Gaines. "A bunch of people were texting me and asking me and they got no response. It was cool today to find out that I can help this team succeed and help this team win."

Both Gainer, an undrafted rookie, and McAllister made strong cases to stay as Raiders this preseason, particularly in the last game against the 49ers.

Gainer made 12 tackles, while McAllister scored two touchdowns; one via receiving and another via punt return.

Making an NFL roster is quite the accomplishment, and McAllister says he made sure to soak it in before clocking in.

"​I called my mom and she was so excited," McAllister said. "She almost cried. I think she did cry when she got off the phone. I called my mom then I called my dad because they know the hard work I put in and the tough times that I been through to get here."

​The Raiders will be opening the season on the road Sept. 8 when the team travels to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers.