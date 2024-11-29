Watch Now
Score updates: Las Vegas Raiders meet Kansas City Chiefs for Black Friday showdown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders enter their next contest with the Kansas City Chiefs on a seven-game losing streak.

The 2-9 Raiders have lost eight of their past nine contests with the 10-1 Chiefs, who will secure their 10th consecutive playoff berth if they beat the Silver and Black on Friday.

But the Raiders have proven — even recently — that they can upset the NFL's best team. They last did so on Christmas Day in 2023, when the Chiefs fell to the Raiders 20-14 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kickoff for Friday's matchup is scheduled for 12 p.m. You can watch the game live on Channel 13, or track score updates here:

First quarter:

10:06 — The Chiefs kick a field goal on their first possession of the game to take an early 3-0 lead over the Raiders.

