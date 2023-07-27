Running back Josh Jacobs misses first day of Las Vegas Raiders training camp

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There are a lot of new faces and plenty of old ones at training camp this week.

One of them is missing, though, and to say he is a big part of this team would be a huge understatement.

Mr. 1,000-yard rusher himself, Josh Jacobs, did not report to day one of training camp.

The reason is money.

MORE: Josh Jacobs and the Raiders fail to reach long-term deal, AP sources say

Jacobs and the Raiders could not come to a contract extension agreement before the deadline, and he has not signed the franchise tag.

Jacobs led the entire league in rushing yards last season and had a career-high of 400 receiving yards.

During day one of camp, the Raiders said they respect Jacobs' stance and know he will make the best decision for himself.

His teammates Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams say Jacobs is great on the field and even better off it, so they will be OK with his decision.

"Josh is a grown man," Crosby said. "He knows what's best for him. So, I'm going to support him in any way I can. I was at his house. Nobody asked me to talk to him. I was at his house, hanging out with him, trying to get him, selfishly, to be here. He's got to do what makes sense for him and his family, and it goes both ways."

"It's a tough process and I've been through it," Adams said. "There's a lot of things that go in your mind when you're going through it, so I just try to help him out as much as possible and let him decide."

​The Raiders' first preseason game is set for August 13th when they face the San Francisco 49ers.