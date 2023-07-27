Las Vegas Raiders kick off first practice of training camp

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Day one of practice is officially in the books for the Las Vegas Raiders.

As the Raiders head into year two under head coach Josh McDaniels, a new signal-caller is set to lead the offense.

After passing his physical on Sunday, Jimmy Garoppolo was a full participant at training camp today.

Garoppolo joins the Raiders after spending six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, where he led them to two playoff appearances, including an appearance in the Super Bowl in 2020.

Now in a quarterback room with Brian Hoyer and Adian O'Connell, the 31-year-old is set to be QB1 for the silver and black, giving him a unique opportunity to reunite with his former offensive coordinator and now head coach, Josh McDaniels.

"It was a cool experience. Felt good to get back into that. Put your two cents in as a QB, certain plays you like, and certain offense. It's new to Josh and new to me, we're just trying to make it all work," Garappolo said. "I enjoy the process with him."

Davante Adams added, "his openness and eagerness to learn, and you know whether that means from me to learn the schemes and the way the coaches want it done. Cool guy when I'm going in and getting treatments, I got to learn a lot about him and have some funny, interesting conversations, too. That's the best part for me and learning more about him."

Running back Josh Jacobs did not attend the first practice. Jacobs and the Raiders failed to meet an agreement for a contract extension.