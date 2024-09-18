Rod Martin one of 48 former Raiders nominated for Pro Football Hall Of Fame

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Could another former Raiders player enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Between the Modern-Era and Senior categories, 48 former Raiders could earn a spot in the hall.

On Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 167 Modern-Era players have been nominated for the Class of 2025, which includes 16 former Raiders. Any individual who last played in 2019 is eligible for the first time in 2025.

You can see the Raiders nominees below and see the full list of nominees here.



Eric Allen

NaVorro Bowman

Charlie Garner

Rich Gannon

La'Roi Glover

DeAngelo Hall

Lincoln Kennedy

Shane Lechler

Marshawn Lynch

Chester McGlockton

Jordy Nelson

Andre Rison

Bill Romanowski

Justin Tuck

Ted Washington

Steve Wisniewski

When looking at the Seniors category, the Pro Football Hall of Fame said 182 senior players have been nominated, including 32 former Raiders.

To be considered for this group, each former player last could have appeared in a professional football game in the 1999 season. In addition to that, nominees must have played for at least five seasons and have at least one recognized postseason honor.

You can see the list of Raiders Senior nominees below and read the full list here.



Lyle Alzado

Raymond Chester

Todd Christensen

Roger Craig

Dan Conners

Clem Daniels

Ben Davidson

Hewritt Dixon

Dave Grayson

Wayne Hawkins

Lester Hayes

Jeff Hostetler

Marv Hubbard

Rich Jackson

Sean Jones

Tom Keating

Daryle Lamonica

Albert Lewis

Rod Martin

Terry McDaniel

Matt Millen

Don Mosebar

Jim Plunkett

Art Powell

Otis Sistrunk

Bubba Smith

Pat Swilling

Jack Tatum

Greg Townsend

Mark van Eeghen

Phil Villaplano

Fred Williamson

Channel 13 anchor Tricia Kean caught up with Rod Martin and his wife, Devin after they heard that he had been nominated.

"I love it," Rod said. "I've been waiting for this for a long time."

"My gosh. My goodness. We hugged. We cried. We jumped up and down. We said finally! Finally! It is so long overdue," Devin said. "He is deserving to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He's already inducted into the Los Angeles Hall of Fame. And now, we just need that icing on the cake."

Rod Martin one of 48 former Raiders nominated for HOF

The Raiders have won three Super Bowls and Rod was part of two of them. He also went to the Pro Bowl twice. Rod and Devin are calling on fans and brands to back his bid for the Hall of Fame.

"Rod has already worked with major brands who already are familiar with Mr. Rod Martin. That would just take us a long way," Devin said. "Also, more fan letters continue pouring in. That's going to get him in there."

For Raider fans interested in supporting Martin's nomination, you can send a fan letter to:

Pro Football Hall Of Fame

2121 George Halas Drive NW

Canton, Ohio 44708

What happens next?

Two Hall of Fame Screening Committees will separately review the full lists of nominees in the Modern-Era Players and Seniors categories.

Each of the 11-person committees include players who are already in the Hall of Fame, former NFL front office personnel, football historians, and media members. According to the league, none of those 22 individuals serve on the Selection Committee. The lists of nominees will be reduced to 50 candidates each.

Next, the names of the Modern-Era Players will be sent to the full Selection Committee while the names of the Senior candidates will be sent to the Seniors Blue-Ribbon Committee.

The Seniors Blue-Ribbon Committee is made up of nine individuals — seven people are also members of the full Selection Committee while two others will hold full voting rights but only for this subcommittee. They can be Hall of Famers, football historians, or anyone with expansive football knowledge.

The Seniors Blue-Ribbon Committee will ultimately come up with three finalists for the Class of 2025.

When it comes to the Modern-Era Players category, the full Selection Committee will vote for 25 Semifinalists, which will be announced in November. That list will then be narrowed down to 15 finalists in December.

Before the Super Bowl, the Selection Committee will meet to discuss the 20 finalists for the Class of 25, which includes 15 Modern-Era Players, three Seniors, one Coach, and one Contributor.

The Modern-Era Players will be voted on in their own group and come up with three to five selections. To enter the Hall of Fame, they must get approval from 80% of the Selectors.

The five Finalists from the Seniors, Coach, and Contributor categories will be combined into a second group for voting by Selection. They will come up with one to three selections and also require 80% approval.

A new class could be comprised of four to eight individuals.

The Class of 2025 will be enshrined in August 2025 in Canton, Ohio.